KATY, Texas (AP) — A school district west of Houston will pay more than $750,000 to its superintendent who’s resigning at the end of the year in the wake of allegations that he was a bully as a teenager.
Details of a contract released Friday by the Katy school district show Superintendent Lance Hindt will receive two years of pay upon his departure Jan. 1. He had announced his resignation a day earlier.
At least two people have described Hindt as a bully during his middle and high school years. One of them, a circuit court judge in Alabama, has said Hindt was a “vicious bully.”
Hindt has denied the claims but says he did “dumb things” prior to a religious awakening.
The school board his hired a law firm to represent Hindt against claims that it describes as defamatory.