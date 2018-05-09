ALVORD, Texas (AP) — An elementary school principal in North Texas is discontinuing her tradition of “birthday spankings” to students after parents complained.
KTVT-TV reports that Alvord Independent School District Superintendent Randy Brown released a Tuesday statement announcing an end to the spankings at Alvord Elementary School. Brown says the district received two complaints about Principal Bridget Williams’ tradition.
Brown expressed support for the practice. He says Williams decided “on her own account” to discontinue the celebratory spankings after eight years. Brown says Williams will still give students a hug or a high five on their birthdays.
Some parents call the tradition inappropriate, but more than a dozen say it’s playful and fun.
Resident Lana Simmons says her children love it. She says it’s something they look forward to.
Information from: KTVT-TV, http://dfw.cbslocal.com