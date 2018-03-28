LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A West Texas high school booster club plans a fund-raising raffle that will include as prizes two semi-automatic weapons similar to one used in a recent school shooting.

Kevin Woelfel is president of the booster club for the Cooper High School band in Lubbock. He told he Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that the AR-15-style weapons are among five firearms available as part of the “sportsmen’s raffle.”

He says previous raffles involving firearms have proved popular and that if other items would guarantee sales benefiting the band, the club would consider raffling those.

Woelfel says the club isn’t affiliated with the school and raffle winners undergo background checks.

The suspect in the February deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

