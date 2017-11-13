AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Veteran Democratic Rep. Gene Green — a key reason Houston has become America’s largest Hispanic city without a Hispanic member of Congress — is retiring.
Green becomes the sixth longtime Texas congressman to announce he’s giving up his seat, and the second Democrat.
The 70-year-old said in a statement Monday that he’s “confident that I still have the support of my constituents and would be successful if I ran for another term” but wanted to spend more time with his family.
Green was first elected to Congress in 1992 and has never lost a district originally drawn to empower Hispanic voters. It’s now nearly 80 percent Latino.
He remained popular by winning over top Hispanic activists in his north Houston district, and obsessing about keeping constituents happy.