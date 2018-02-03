WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — A Texas school official has been arrested on a charge of failing to report sexual abuse of a child to law enforcement.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News reports that Kory Fancher Dorman, a 45-year-old elementary school principal at the Wichita Falls Independent School District had been arrested and charged Wednesday.

The arrest affidavit says three grandparents complained in December that their 7-year-old grandson had been sexually assaulted by a 6-year-old in the bathroom. Dorman told officers she referred the incident to a school counselor to investigate.

A school spokeswoman says Dorman is on administrative leave, but the district had not received information about the charge from police. The Associated Press spent a year investigating sexual assaults in elementary and secondary schools and found many states had gaps in reporting.

