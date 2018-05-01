Share story

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Officers shot dead a Southeast Texas man police say threatened them with a samurai sword.

A multi-agency tactical squad was serving a search warrant at a home in the Houston-Galveston suburb of League City about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said an officer entered a bedroom and was confronted by Roger Fortner assuming a defensive stance with the sword. Trochesset said the 49-year-old suspect was shot first with a bean bag but remain unsubdued. At that point, the sheriff says another officer fired at Fortner several times with a rifle, killing him.

Trochesset said the search warrant was for narcotics and weapons at the house but that Fortner was not the subject of the warrant.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

