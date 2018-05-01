LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Officers shot dead a Southeast Texas man police say threatened them with a samurai sword.
A multi-agency tactical squad was serving a search warrant at a home in the Houston-Galveston suburb of League City about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said an officer entered a bedroom and was confronted by Roger Fortner assuming a defensive stance with the sword. Trochesset said the 49-year-old suspect was shot first with a bean bag but remain unsubdued. At that point, the sheriff says another officer fired at Fortner several times with a rifle, killing him.
Trochesset said the search warrant was for narcotics and weapons at the house but that Fortner was not the subject of the warrant.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.