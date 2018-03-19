LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — Police in a city outside Dallas have fatally shot a man they say struck and dragged an officer with a vehicle.

Lancaster Police allege they were conducting a traffic stop Sunday night when the driver they made contact with reversed his vehicle and drove toward officers.

Police say those officers moved out of the way, but the driver then accelerated, striking and dragging another officer.

The dragged officer shot the driver as he attempted to flee. Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was injured but is now in stable condition. Police won’t release the identities of the officer or the driver.

The Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.