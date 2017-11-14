ALTON, Texas (AP) — A South Texas police chief has been fired after it was determined he sexually harassed a person working in his department.
Alton City Manager Jorge Arcaute says in a statement that interviews with police personnel revealed that Chief Enrique Sotelo “did exhibit behavior that constitutes sexual harassment.”
A department employee had filed a harassment complaint against him last month and he was later placed on administrative leave before he was ultimately fired Friday.
Arcaute says the investigation also found that Sotelo created and allowed a hostile work environment.
Multiple calls to Sotelo by The Monitor newspaper were not returned.
He was appointed police chief in 2009. The Monitor reports his predecessor was arrested for public lewdness. Another Alton police chief was fired after being charged with sexual assault in 2007.