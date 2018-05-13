WAYSIDE, Texas (AP) — Firefighters in the Texas Panhandle are working to contain a wildfire that’s blackened more than 60,000 acres (24281.67 hectares).

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports nearly 300 firefighters are at the blaze that began last week east of Wayside, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of Amarillo and not far from Palo Duro Canyon.

The fire is about 15 percent contained. Temperatures Sunday are in the 90s (32.22-Celsius) and winds are gusty as the blaze is being fed by dry tall grass, brush, mesquite and juniper. In some spots, the flames moved about 8 mph and had broadened to over 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) wide.

On Friday, the National Weather Service in Amarillo reported a smoke cloud from the wildfire created its own thunderstorm with 1-inch (25.4-millimeter) hail.