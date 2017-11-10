EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas district court judge has been reprimanded by a state judicial panel following a series of complaints about “impolite and disrespectful” behavior toward lawyers, jurors and others.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued the reprimand this week to Judge Luis Aguilar, who presides over a district court in El Paso.
The El Paso Times reports the commission acted after receiving nine complaints from July 2015 to December 2016.
In one instance a prospective juror was brought to tears when Aguilar criticized what he thought was her attempt to avoid jury duty.
Aguilar told the commission that the complaints were politically motivated or brought by people who disliked him.
The judge also was reprimanded in 2005, when the commission determined he made sexist and derogatory remarks about women.