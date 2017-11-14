DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas judge has been reprimanded by a state judicial panel for intervening in a criminal case involving her nephew and for scolding jurors in a separate case who found a man guilty of rape.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued its reprimand Thursday to state District Judge Teresa Hawthorne.

The commission determined Hawthorne repeatedly contacted a judge in Lubbock County seeking to have a warrant against her nephew withdrawn. The outcome of the criminal case wasn’t immediately clear.

The Dallas Morning News reports the panel also found that Hawthorne told jurors in an unrelated rape case that she would not have found the defendant guilty.

One juror relayed that Hawthorne said she was “disturbed” by the jury’s decision.

She declined to comment Monday on the reprimand.

___

