GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Preliminary estimates indicate that a hurricane recovery program in southeast Texas could elevate as many as 200 homes that have been repeatedly flooded.

The Daily News reports that Galveston County commissioners received details about the plan Monday from Grantworks, consultants hired to facilitate disaster recovery planning.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry says commissioners must next notify the Texas Department of Emergency Management about interest in funds to create the program.

The department plans to release $500 million in hazardous mitigation funds across Texas. Galveston County officials expect to receive a large portion of those funds to raise homes flooded by Hurricane Harvey, though efforts would focus on structures that have flooded multiple times.

Henry says the program would likely require homeowners to help cover part of the project’s cost.

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com