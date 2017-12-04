SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has died after being shot multiple times by a suspect while serving a warrant.

A San Marcos city official said the officer, who has not been named, died Monday afternoon following the altercation in San Marcos, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Austin, Texas. A news release from the city says a suspect is in custody and is being treated for a gunshot wound after a standoff with SWAT members from the San Marcos police and Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the officer was serving the warrant with other officers and was wearing a protective vest. He died from his injuries about 3:50 p.m. after being transported to the Central Texas Medical Center.