BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Men from Texas and Montana who were convicted of illegally operating a saltwater disposal well in North Dakota have avoided prison time.
Federal Judge Daniel Hovland this week ordered 44-year-old Jason Halek, of Southlake, Texas, to serve up to one year in a halfway house with work-release privileges, pay a $50,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release.
The judge sentenced 48-year-old Nathan Garber, of Kalispell, Montana, to three years of supervised release.
The Bismarck Tribune reports both men had earlier pleaded guilty. The charges against Halek were connected to a state case against Halek Operating which was fined a state-record $1.5 million in 2013.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
- Woman with a false tale about Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting
The state also is requesting restitution estimated at $115,000 to plug and reclaim the well. The matter will be decided later.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com