FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of her toddler daughter, who was fatally stomped and beaten by her boyfriend.
Prosecutors in Fort Worth say 21-year-old Alexis Botello was convicted Friday of capital murder and evidence tampering.
Botello was age 17 at the time of the July 2014 death of her daughter, 18-month-old Tylea Moore. The child’s body was found buried under a bridge.
Her boyfriend, Joshua Beard of Arlington, was convicted of murder in Tylea’s death and sentenced in April to life in prison. Prosecutors say Botello failed to protect her daughter from Beard.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Septuagenarians spar over Costco samples
- Oregon wildfire 'holding steady;' threatens structures VIEW
- Dead fish, red tide, plague Florida tourists, beaches
- Trump base latches onto ‘Q’ internet conspiracy cult
Botello, because she was under age 18 when her child was slain, received an automatic life term for capital murder but could be eligible for parole.