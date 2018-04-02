BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review an appeal from a Southeast Texas man serving life in prison for fatally shooting a 39-year-old man who accidentally stepped on his shoes at a night club.

The high court had no comment Monday in refusing the case of 41-year-old Richard Trahan, who was convicted of the 2005 slaying of Todd Hall in Port Arthur.

Testimony at Trahan’s trial in Beaumont showed Trahan became angry when Hall stepped on his shoes, that a fight broke out when Trahan wouldn’t accept Hall’s apology and that Hall then was gunned down outside the club.

Trahan’s appeal, rejected earlier by lower courts, contended he had deficient legal help at his trial, that a juror improperly was impaneled and that the evidence didn’t support his conviction.