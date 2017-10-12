LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to time served in custody for threatening telephone calls to police officers in New Mexico.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Sean Stinson of El Paso now will be on supervised release for three years after being in custody for 406 days.

They say Stinson was arrested in September 2016 for making telephone calls from El Paso to the Las Cruces Police Department and some were recorded.

He allegedly threatened to shoot, kill and otherwise injure specific police officers.

Stinson was indicted on seven counts of transmitting interstate communications with intent to threaten or injure another person.

He pleaded guilty two months ago and acknowledged that he intended his calls to be perceived as threats.