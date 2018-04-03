SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Texas man has been indicted in the death of a New Mexico teenager last year.

Prosecutors say a Santa Fe County grand jury Tuesday indicted 20-year-old Jordan Anthony Nunez on abuse of a child resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy and obstructing the reporting or investigation of child abuse or neglect.

It’s unclear if Nunez, of Hereford, has a lawyer yet.

Authorities say the body of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia was found buried off a rural highway in New Mexico last November and the boy had endured years of abuse that included being locked for hours inside a dog kennel.

Nunez’s father also has been arrested in connection with the boy’s death.

Authorities say he was dating Valencia’s mother, who also has been charged in the case.