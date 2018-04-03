Share story

By
The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Texas man has been indicted in the death of a New Mexico teenager last year.

Prosecutors say a Santa Fe County grand jury Tuesday indicted 20-year-old Jordan Anthony Nunez on abuse of a child resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy and obstructing the reporting or investigation of child abuse or neglect.

It’s unclear if Nunez, of Hereford, has a lawyer yet.

Authorities say the body of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia was found buried off a rural highway in New Mexico last November and the boy had endured years of abuse that included being locked for hours inside a dog kennel.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Nunez’s father also has been arrested in connection with the boy’s death.

Authorities say he was dating Valencia’s mother, who also has been charged in the case.

The Associated Press