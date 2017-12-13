AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Central Texas say a 42-year-old man and a young girl were found dead with gunshot wounds in a home and it appears the man killed himself.

The Travis County sheriff’s office says the two were found dead Monday in the home in southwestern Travis County.

Officials identified the man as Yariv Kaplan. Officials are still working to confirm the child’s identity.

Kaplan’s final cause and manner of death will be determined once officials receive the toxicology results from his autopsy.

Deputies found the bodies after responding to a call to check on the welfare of the home’s residents.