CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A 55-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Corpus Christi police officer when a traffic stop turned violent.

Dewboy Lister died early Friday from a single gunshot wound following about three hours of surgery.

Police Chief Mike Markle released footage from a police body camera showing that an officer pulled over Lister on Thursday evening for using two lanes to drive.

The unidentified officer tried to place Lister in his patrol car after Lister acknowledged having been arrested before.

A struggle ensued, Lister ran back to his car and drove away. He later stopped and was running on foot when the officer caught him.

Lister was shot during the ensuing struggle.

The officer, on the force for 16 months, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.