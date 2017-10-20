CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A 55-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Corpus Christi police officer when a traffic stop turned violent.
Dewboy Lister died early Friday from a single gunshot wound following about three hours of surgery.
Police Chief Mike Markle released footage from a police body camera showing that an officer pulled over Lister on Thursday evening for using two lanes to drive.
The unidentified officer tried to place Lister in his patrol car after Lister acknowledged having been arrested before.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
A struggle ensued, Lister ran back to his car and drove away. He later stopped and was running on foot when the officer caught him.
Lister was shot during the ensuing struggle.
The officer, on the force for 16 months, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.