LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Texas man has been arrested for kidnapping after Louisiana police found a woman tied up at the side of a road.

Lake Charles Police Lt. Richard Harrell tells local media that the unnamed woman was found bound in duct tape and sheets on Thursday.

Charged with kidnapping is 19-year-old Dequinta Jack of Baytown, Texas. He’s held on $225,000 bail and it’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Investigators say Jack and woman spent the night together and that Jack bound her with duct tape in the morning. Police say Jack loaded the woman into someone else’s vehicle and drove her around with a pillowcase over her head.

A witness saw Jack unloading the woman.

Jack later abandoned the vehicle and was arrested after running away.