DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man has admitted in federal court that he participated in a scheme to defraud a military insurance program out of more than $50 million over a two-year period.
Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Joseph Baumiller pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
He admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud Tricare by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescription compounded medications.
Authorities say Baumiller was president of a Dallas compounding pharmacy who worked with others in providing illegal kickbacks in exchange for filling prescriptions.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
Baumiller is the first to plead guilty in the case. Eleven other defendants face trial next year.
Baumiller is scheduled to be sentenced in February and faces a maximum prison term of 10 years.