ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been acquitted of capital murder in the death of his newborn daughter.

A Taylor County jury deliberated about an hour before finding Damian Cate not guilty in the January 2016 stabbing death of Ashley Cate. He also was acquitted of evidence tampering by disposing of the child’s body in a bathroom garbage can.

The verdict comes seven months after the child’s mother, 20-year-old fiancee Amber Craker, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the child’s death. Prosecutors say the child was stabbed with a knife shortly after birth.

They say Craker later arrived at an Abilene hospital severely bleeding. Police went to her home and found the infant’s body hidden inside.