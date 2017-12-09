HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man remains jailed after being accused by authorities of fatally shooting his girlfriend and leaving their infant daughter alone in their home after the slaying.
During a court hearing Saturday, a judge ordered that Jasper Davis be jailed under a $100,000 bond on a murder charge.
Authorities say Davis and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jennifer Nicole Mamo, got into an argument early Friday morning after having gone out to a bar.
Investigators say the 29-year-old Davis claims Mamo grabbed a gun during their argument and she was accidentally shot during the scuffle.
Authorities say Davis then dumped her body in a creek north of Houston, leaving their 7-month-old baby alone at home while doing this. The infant was not injured.
Court records didn’t list an attorney for Davis.