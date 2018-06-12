FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has denied a new trial for a woman previously sentenced to five years in prison for voting in the 2016 presidential election when she was ineligible because she was on probation.

Judge Ruben Gonzalez rejected Crystal Mason’s petition in a ruling Monday. Gonzalez is the same judge who sentenced Mason in March.

Mason’s attorney, Alison Grinter, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that they will appeal the decision.

Civil rights groups that filed a brief in support of Mason say the state law that led to her conviction is trumped by federal statute that allows a person to cast a provisional ballot in a federal election.

Mason is a former tax preparer who was previously convicted in 2012 on charges related to inflating refunds for clients.

___

