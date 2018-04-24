FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has pleaded guilty to tampering with government records following an investigation that found he submitted fake voters’ signatures to get on the ballot.

Justice of the Peace Russ Casey was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday. Casey asked for forgiveness and resigned from his position representing Northeast Tarrant County.

Casey withdrew his re-election bid in January amid allegations that he turned in forged signatures to secure a spot on the March 6 ballot.

The Justice of the Peace post pays over $125,000 a year. Casey was set to serve through the end of 2018.

A state judicial panel separately reprimanded Casey last year for engaging in an improper sexual relationship with a former clerk.

County commissioners will consider a replacement for Casey next week.