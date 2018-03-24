CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A South Texas judge has been acquitted on one assault charge in an alleged gun-related road rage incident but jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the second count.

A Nueces (nyoo-AY’-suhs) County jury late Friday returned the decisions in the case against state District Judge Guy Williams of Corpus Christi. The 68-year-old Williams was indicted in November on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an incident last April.

Williams pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he tried to run another vehicle off the road and pointed a gun at its occupants.

Jurors found him not guilty on one count, then deadlocked on the other. The presiding judge then declared a mistrial on the second count.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately say whether Williams would face retrial.