HALLSBURG, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a toddler in a car seat and her mother have been found shot to death near a Central Texas reservoir and both apparently were targeted.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the deaths of 24-year-old Valarie Martinez and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, don’t appear to be random. McNamara said Tuesday that no one has been arrested.

The sheriff says the bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon near Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir at Hallsburg, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Waco. Some people who came upon the victims called 911.

Authorities say the mother’s body was found about 20 feet from a car. McNamara says the child was in the vehicle and still buckled into her car seat.