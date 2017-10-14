HOUSTON (AP) — Inmates serving time in Texas prisons have also found a way to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Officials say Texas prison inmates donated more than $53,000 from their commissary funds to the American Red Cross to be used for hurricane relief.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says more than 6,600 inmates donated money between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30. Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 25.
The commissary funds are usually used by inmates to buy food and supplies while they’re incarcerated.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
This wasn’t the first time Texas prison inmates have donated money to help after a natural disaster.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, inmates donated more than $40,000 to the American Red Cross.