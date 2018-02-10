HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his wife in front of their three children.
Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says Daniel Martinez and his common law wife, Claudia Arriaga, were arguing early Saturday morning at a Houston residence when he pulled out a gun and shot her in front of the children. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ages of the children were not immediately known.
He was arrested and charged with murder.
