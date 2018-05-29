DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to reveal his plan to improve school safety in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at a high school near Houston this month.

Abbott will unveil the plan Wednesday morning at a news conference at Dallas school district headquarters. Last week — just days after the shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 — Abbott held meetings in Austin with a variety of people to help come up with a plan.

Included in the talks were officials from school districts, gun-rights advocates, gun control groups and survivors of shootings.

The Republican governor has been a staunch supporter of gun rights, and there has been little mention of any new weapons restrictions in Texas.