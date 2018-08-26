ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Hurricane Harvey did not destroy the spirit of the residents living in the Gulf Coast city where the storm made landfall last year.
Abbott spoke Sunday during a church service in Rockport that marked the anniversary.
Harvey’s 130 mph (210 kph) winds destroyed 30 percent of the buildings in coastal Rockport when it made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, 2017.
First Baptist Church, where Abbott spoke, had been severely damaged.
The Republican governor told the congregation that “one thing Harvey could not destroy, however, was the spirit of this community, and that is truly inspiring.”
Harvey killed 68 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.