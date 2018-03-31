AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is back home after a nine-day trip to India that was aimed at bringing more jobs and businesses to Texas.
Abbott returned to Austin late Friday. The Republican told pool reporters the trip was “outstanding” and cited two India-based companies announcing plans to add more jobs in Baytown and Plano.
Abbott’s trip also included a meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abbott says the two discussed several issues that included defense, energy and trade.
The cost of the trip has not been disclosed. It was paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, which uses corporate donations to promote business in the state.
