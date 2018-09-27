ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old West Texas girl whose eyes and mouth were glued shut has been released from a hospital as her father faces allegations he attacked her.

Odessa police Cpl. Steve LeSueur (luh-SWEER’) said Thursday that the girl and two siblings — a 2-year-old brother and 2-month-old sister — were placed with Child Protective Services. All three children were at their Odessa home when police responded to a domestic disturbance Sept. 16.

Their father, 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter, remains jailed in El Paso on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Police say he’s suspected of beating and choking the 1-year-old and using an adhesive stick to glue her eyes and mouth shut.

They say Carter was arrested Monday in El Paso and awaits extradition.