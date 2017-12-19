FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The commander leading the anti-Islamic State campaign in the Middle East says challenges remain despite pushing IS from territories in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II said Monday that areas in the region face a lengthy rebuilding process. Troops will have to work to clear more than 8,000 improvised explosive devices left by fleeing IS soldiers in order to make neighborhoods livable again.
Funk says about 240 soldiers from Fort Hood left for a yearlong deployment in August to serve as part of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, a global coalition formed to fight the Islamic State.
The coalition gives Iraqi and Syrian forces training, advice and assistance, including direct artillery and airstrikes on enemy forces.
