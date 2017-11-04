ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a North Texas man accused of driving while intoxicated has been arrested after trying to make a watery getaway.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington say officers began chasing Daniel Basham Friday evening after getting reports that an impaired driver had hit another vehicle.
As a police officer pursued Basham, the 40-year-old man drove his vehicle into Lake Arlington.
Authorities say Basham jumped out of his vehicle and then tried to swim to the Fort Worth side of the lake. Police say Basham gave up trying to escape and swam back to officers, who arrested him.
Basham has been charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Court records didn’t list an attorney for Basham.