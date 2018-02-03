MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas doctor linked to at least six overdose deaths has been sentenced after pleading guilty last year to one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

McKinney doctor Randall William Wade was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison and more than $50,000 in fines and fees. He also pleaded guilty to nine counts of money laundering and aiding and abetting involving the money he made from the unlawful prescribing of drugs that had no legitimate medical purpose.

Federal investigators said Wade prescribed more than 1.5 million hydrocodone pills between January 2014 and April 2016. The Medical Board of Texas found that Wade operated an unregistered pain management clinic prescribing large quantities of hydrocodone, Xanax, muscle relaxants and generic Adderall.