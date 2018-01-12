DALLAS (AP) — A two-term state district judge in Dallas County who was earlier reprimanded by a state judicial panel has been ruled ineligible for re-election because of a paperwork error.

County Democratic Party attorney Sarah Duncan told The Dallas Morning News that Judge Teresa Hawthorne in her paperwork was supposed to indicate whether she was running as a Democrat or Republican. She instead wrote the date of the election.

It’s not clear if Hawthorne will contest the finding. She declined to comment to the newspaper.

Democrat Raquel Jones, a former prosecutor in Dallas and Tarrant counties, is seeking to replace Hawthorne.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct reprimanded Hawthorne in November, saying she intervened in a criminal case involving her nephew and, in a separate case, scolded jurors who found a man guilty of rape.

