HEMPSTEAD, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy has died after floodwaters filled her patrol vehicle that had veered off a road and overturned.
It’s not clear what caused the Waller County deputy’s vehicle to leave the road Wednesday. Another deputy and bystanders tried to pull her to safety but were unable to reach her before water rushed into the vehicle.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was declared dead at a hospital.
Sheriff Glenn Smith said in a Facebook post that “Words will never express” what his office is going through.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- A mobster of many enemies, Whitey Bulger may have been killed in a hit
- Fact-checking Trump's talk on birthright citizenship, military at the border
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
Storms Wednesday evening brought heavy rain and strong winds and prompted tornado warnings in the greater Houston area.