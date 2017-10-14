HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff’s office says it’s launched an internal affairs investigation to review allegations that one of its deputies punched a man after he had been taken into custody and had been handcuffed following a high speed chase.

The suspect, 25-year-old Mohmed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba, was arrested after leading authorities on a chase Thursday that started in Houston and went through three counties. Deputies say the chase at times topped 100 miles per hour.

Abu-Shlieba was arrested about 80 miles away in Jefferson County. Video from television station helicopters appears to show an unnamed deputy punching Abu-Shlieba as he was being put into a vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy whose actions are being reviewed is a 10-year veteran.

Abu-Shlieba remains jailed on a charge of evading arrest.