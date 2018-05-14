AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two Dallas-area death row inmates are pushing for Texas to ban forensic hypnosis in criminal cases.

The Dallas Morning News reports that hypnosis has played a critical part in the arrests and convictions of 48-year-old Charles Don Flores and 37-year-old Kosoul Chanthakoummane. Both men have delayed their executions by alleging their convictions were based on “junk science.”

Texas has the most robust forensic hypnosis program in the U.S. Police officers are trained statewide to sharpen or recall witnesses’ lost memories. The Texas Rangers say they’ve conducted two dozen hypnosis sessions over the past two years.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Tom Vinger says hypnosis is used by trained professionals in a small number of cases. He says information obtained through hypnosis must be corroborated with other information or evidence.

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com