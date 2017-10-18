AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The local district attorney says she won’t pursue possible charges against Austin police officers involved in three shootings, citing a change in how her office handles such cases.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore says she’ll only take cases to grand juries if she believes a shooting was unlawful or if the facts about what happened are in dispute.

Former District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg took all lethal-force cases to grand jury.

The policy change under Moore is meant to expedite the resolution of cases. It won’t affect civil lawsuits or investigations of whether officers violated department policy.

The leader of the district attorney’s Civil Rights Division says prosecutors are reviewing how to handle nine other police shooting cases.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com