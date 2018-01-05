GOLIAD, Texas (AP) — A state panel has warned a county official in South Texas to change his conduct after he made controversial statements, including that he should get a human hunting permit so he could shoot a county official.
The Victoria Advocate reports that Goliad County Judge Pat Calhoun acknowledges he received a private warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Calhoun is the county’s top administrator.
Calhoun says the warning was downgraded from a private reprimand after he visited the commission in Austin last month.
The county treasurer alleged last year that Calhoun made threatening and unprofessional comments to her. A county commissioner also alleges Calhoun told him he might seek a hunting license that’d allow him to kill the commissioner.
Calhoun says the comments were jokes but understands he shouldn’t have made them.
Information from: The Victoria Advocate, http://www.victoriaadvocate.com