GOLIAD, Texas (AP) — A state panel has warned a county official in South Texas to change his conduct after he made controversial statements, including that he should get a human hunting permit so he could shoot a county official.

The Victoria Advocate reports that Goliad County Judge Pat Calhoun acknowledges he received a private warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Calhoun is the county’s top administrator.

Calhoun says the warning was downgraded from a private reprimand after he visited the commission in Austin last month.

The county treasurer alleged last year that Calhoun made threatening and unprofessional comments to her. A county commissioner also alleges Calhoun told him he might seek a hunting license that’d allow him to kill the commissioner.

Calhoun says the comments were jokes but understands he shouldn’t have made them.

