DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — A Texas-based oil field service company has settled a lawsuit with more than 100 southern Oklahoma residents who allege their homes and businesses were damaged by groundwater contamination caused by the company.

The Journal Record reports that Halliburton Energy Services acknowledges the pollution but disputes the allegations of property damage.

Two subsidiaries of the company in Oklahoma performed industrial cleaning on missile parts and deconstructed radioactive equipment from a nuclear power plant decades ago. The company didn’t properly clean up the site after the contract work was completed in 1990.

Now, the company has a cleanup project in process that the state’s environmental authority is supervising.

Halliburton spokeswoman Emily Mir says the company is pleased that the cases have been resolved.

___

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com