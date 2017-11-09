CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Southeast Texas officials are calling for state legislators to give communities more assistance as they continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Officials from cities along the Gulf Coast expressed their need Wednesday at a legislative hearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Disaster Impact and Recovery.

Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan says residents are still removing debris and repairing homes. He says the community hasn’t received enough assistance from the state.

Bujan says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been slow to distribute mobile housing units. He says many residents are living in tents, on the streets or in the sand dunes because their homes are uninhabitable and they haven’t gotten FEMA assistance.

Hurricane Harvey passed through the area with 130 mph winds more than two months ago.