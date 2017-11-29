SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A coalition of rapidly growing cities in south-central Texas is proceeding with a more than $225 million deal to create a long-term water supply.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the Alliance Regional Water Authority has obtained permits and financing is underway to start construction next year on the 95-mile (152.8-kilometer) pipeline to pump groundwater from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer east of Lockhart. The coalition includes Hays County’s three largest cities and the Canyon Regional Water Authority, which serves parts of central and south Texas.

The pipeline is expected to bring an additional 13 gallons (49.2 liters) of water per day to San Marcos, Kyle, Buda and other member communities by 2023.

The coalition formed in 2007 to develop the pipeline plan.

___

