SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of people are expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.
Members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs will gather Sunday for a church service for the first time since a gunman burst into services a week earlier.
The attack was the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
Initial plans called for holding a service at a community center. But as many as 500 people are now expected, so the service will be held in a local baseball park.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
Church representatives also plan to eventually open a public memorial inside the church, where empty chairs have been placed to represent the people killed.