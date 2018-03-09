CINCINNATI (AP) — It might only be puppy love, but Cincinnati’s famed hippo Fiona has her first public suitor.
A 2-year-old hippopotamus named Timothy at the zoo in San Antonio, Texas, has launched his courtship via social media . Posts declared her the “most beautiful hippo” he’s ever seen and wonder if they can be “boyfriend and girlfriend” someday.
Fiona’s only a year old, and her Cincinnati Zoo handlers have a lot of questions before she’ll date (breeding age is 5.)
One is about genetic compatibility. And could Timothy get used to all the attention surrounding the hippo that became an internet sensation through zoo-posted updates of her progress from her premature birth?
Also, is he willing to move to Ohio?
But they’re telling him there’s a chance: “Fiona thinks you’re cute, too.”