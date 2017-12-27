BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A breakthrough in a long-stalled murder case in Baytown, Texas, has come in the form of a discarded cigarette butt.
The Beaumont Enterprise reports that Byron Lloyd Collins was picked up by authorities last week at the same complex where 50-year-old Natalia Shal was discovered slain on May 8, 2016.
Crime scene DNA didn’t initially match anything in police databases.
In early 2017, investigators learned about using familial DNA testing to help identify suspects not already in the system.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas Dallas locker room visit: 'That's unusual' WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field
In June, they got a hit, matching the DNA to Collins’ brother in prison.
Surveilling Collins, police matched his discarded cigarette to the crime scene on Dec. 18.
The 29-year-old has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond. It is not clear whether he has an attorney.